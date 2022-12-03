COP27 – Hits and misses

The marathon COP27 climate talks in Egypt reached agreement on a loss and damage fund, but a worrying lack of ambition on emissions cuts increases the risks from a warming planet. Here is a look at what’s hot from the United Nations climate summit – and what’s not.
Hits
1. Loss and damage fund
What is it? It is meant to help developing nations pay for the loss and irreversible damage suffered because of climate impacts such as floods, storms and sea-level rise. The recent Pakistan floods are an example.
What was agreed? COP27 agreed to create a fund to help pay for climate change-linked loss and damage that poorer, more vulnerable nations have been calling for for three decades. Talks will take place over the next year on the fund’s design and financing sources.
2. Reform of multilateral banks
What is it? The World Bank and other multilateral development banks, or MDBs, are under pressure to channel a lot more climate finance to developing nations to fund green energy projects and programmes to boost adaptation and climate resilience.
What was agreed? The Sharm El-Sheikh Implementation Plan, COP27’s overarching political cover text, calls on shareholders of MDBs and international financial institutions to rethink bank practices and priorities, scale up funding and ensure easier access to climate finance.
3. Mitigation Work Programme
What is it? Nations agreed at COP26 in Glasgow last year to create a work programme to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions. They aimed to agree on the design of the programme, which is urgently needed, at COP27.
What was agreed? The programme will run for four years at first. Critics say it will be little more than a talk shop focusing on “exchanges of views, information and ideas”, and that any outcomes, which are non-punitive, will impose no new targets or goals. Others say nations will get to talk to, and learn from, one another. There will also be “investment-focused events” with a view to unlocking finance.
Misses
4. Fossil fuels
What is it? Burning coal, oil and gas is the main source of greenhouse gases heating up the planet and causing the climate crisis.
What was agreed? Despite intense pressure from the European Union and many poorer, vulnerable nations, COP27 could not agree on language calling for the phasing out of all fossil fuels. Coal is mentioned, but not oil and gas. This means COP27 failed to send a strong political message to speed up the switch from polluting energy.
5. 1.5 deg C
What is it? This is an upper limit to the earth’s warming above pre-industrial levels, beyond which scientists say the world will face far more extreme climate impacts. The world has already warmed by 1.2 deg C.
What was agreed? Nations resolved to pursue further efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5 deg C. But the reality is that global greenhouse gas emissions are still rising, when they should be falling. Add in the weak fossil fuel language, and COP27 dashed hopes that the 1.5 deg C limit could still be achieved.
6. Adaptation
What is it? Developing nations must adapt to climate impacts – such as moving communities away from flood plains or fire-prone forest areas, and building higher seawalls and deeper drains – and they need funding urgently to help them do this.
What was agreed? COP26 decided that developed nations should double adaptation funding from 2019 levels by 2025. But COP27 withdrew this call and instead requested a report on funding. COP27 did make progress in defining a global goal on adaptation – a concept first outlined in the 2015 Paris Agreement – to better understand the needs of developing countries.
- Sources: Carbon Brief, United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change