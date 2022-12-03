COP27 – Hits and misses

The marathon COP27 climate talks in Egypt reached agreement on a loss and damage fund, but a worrying lack of ambition on emissions cuts increases the risks from a warming planet. Here is a look at what’s hot from the United Nations climate summit – and what’s not.

Hits

1. Loss and damage fund

What is it? It is meant to help developing nations pay for the loss and irreversible damage suffered because of climate impacts such as floods, storms and sea-level rise. The recent Pakistan floods are an example.

What was agreed? COP27 agreed to create a fund to help pay for climate change-linked loss and damage that poorer, more vulnerable nations have been calling for for three decades. Talks will take place over the next year on the fund’s design and financing sources.

2. Reform of multilateral banks

What is it? The World Bank and other multilateral development banks, or MDBs, are under pressure to channel a lot more climate finance to developing nations to fund green energy projects and programmes to boost adaptation and climate resilience.

What was agreed? The Sharm El-Sheikh Implementation Plan, COP27’s overarching political cover text, calls on shareholders of MDBs and international financial institutions to rethink bank practices and priorities, scale up funding and ensure easier access to climate finance.

3. Mitigation Work Programme

What is it? Nations agreed at COP26 in Glasgow last year to create a work programme to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions. They aimed to agree on the design of the programme, which is urgently needed, at COP27.

What was agreed? The programme will run for four years at first. Critics say it will be little more than a talk shop focusing on “exchanges of views, information and ideas”, and that any outcomes, which are non-punitive, will impose no new targets or goals. Others say nations will get to talk to, and learn from, one another. There will also be “investment-focused events” with a view to unlocking finance.

Misses

4. Fossil fuels