Cop pulls gun as protesters lash out

A video of a Hong Kong police officer pulling his gun on protesters after they surrounded him, took his baton and beat him with it, has gone viral on Twitter. The video, filmed by Wall Street Journal reporter Mike Bird and posted on his Twitter account early yesterday morning, has since garnered 4.3 million views and been retweeted 16,000 times. The officer was seen overwhelmed by rowdy protesters at Hong Kong International Airport on Tuesday night. They proceeded to take his baton and assaulted him with it. The group retreated only after the officer appeared to draw his gun from its holster in an attempt to fend them off.