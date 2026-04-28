Congressmen call for National Guard to address drone threats at the World Cup

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FILE PHOTO: A drone view shows Gillette Stadium, which will be called Boston Stadium when it hosts games in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, in Foxborough, Massachusetts, U.S., March 25, 2026. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

WASHINGTON, April 27 - Two Republican members of Congress are calling on the Trump administration to empower the National Guard to address potential drone-related threats and ensure a "unified federal security posture" at the upcoming World Cup games.

The letter by U.S. Representatives Michael McCaul and Elijah Crane, who both sit on the House of Representatives' Committee on Homeland Security, was sent to U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche and Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth on Friday.

McCaul and Crane called for immediate interagency action to secure the airspace over the 11 U.S. cities hosting World Cup matches this summer.

Potential personnel shortages and complex jurisdictional divides between event organizers and host cities risk creating a fragmented environment, they said, adding that the situation requires a unified federal security posture.

"With its rapid deployability, nationwide scalability, and extensive experience responding to domestic emergencies, the National Guard is uniquely positioned to assist federal and state authorities with C-UAS mitigation and unified coordination for World Cup security," they wrote.

The Department of Homeland Security, Justice Department and Pentagon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The call to deputize troops to respond to drone threats came a day before a gunman opened fire at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, sparking new security concerns about this summer's World Cup games.

The White House said on Monday that the matches will be safe following Saturday's shooting.

"President Trump is focused on ensuring that this is not only an incredible experience for all fans and visitors, but also the safest and most secure in history," White House spokesman Davis Ingle said in a statement. REUTERS