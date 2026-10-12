Congo's former president Kabila forms new group to replace M23 insurgency

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Democratic Republic of Congo's former President Joseph Kabila walks to attend a meeting in Goma, North Kivu, Democratic Republic of Congo, May 29, 2025. REUTERS/Arlette Bashizi/File Photo

GOMA, Oct 12 - Former Congolese President Joseph Kabila has launched a new political-military coalition to replace the AFC-M23 alliance fighting government forces in eastern Congo, taking a more direct role in an insurgency he had previously stopped short of openly backing.

• The new 'politico-military' group known as the Front pour la Refondation de la Nation (FRN) will be headed by Kabila, with rebel leaders Corneille Nangaa, Bertrand Bisimwa, Freddy Kaniki and Sultani Makenga serving as deputies, the group's adviser Claude Ibalanky announced at a press conference.

• Congolese authorities have for months accused Kabila of supporting AFC/M23, which captured vast territories in eastern Congo during an offensive last year, but the former president had denied involvement.

• In a speech on Friday, Kabila accused the government of corruption, poor governance and military setbacks in eastern Congo, and criticised its minerals deal with the United States.

• Kabila is an ally of Nangaa, the former electoral commission chief who oversaw the contested 2018 vote that ushered Felix Tshisekedi into office and ended Kabila's presidency.

• Kabila travelled to rebel-held Goma in 2025, and several former allies have since taken positions within AFC/M23, deepening perceptions of an alliance between the former president and the insurgency.

• The United Nations and Western governments accuse Rwanda of backing M23 and exercising command and control over the rebels. Rwanda denies supporting the insurgency.

• Kabila was sentenced to death in absentia by a military court after being convicted of treason, war crimes and crimes against humanity over allegations that he supported the Rwanda-backed AFC/M23 rebellion in eastern Congo. He has denied the accusations and said the case was politically motivated. REUTERS