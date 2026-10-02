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Congo’s Ebola outbreak has killed more than 4,000, government data shows

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Government figures showed on Oct 1 that the death toll had risen to 4,018, and confirmed cases had reached 8,300 across seven provinces. Over 2,000 patients have recovered from the disease.

Government figures showed on Oct 1 that the death toll had risen to 4,018, and confirmed cases had reached 8,300 across seven provinces. Over 2,000 patients have recovered from the disease.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Congo's Ebola outbreak has caused over 4,000 deaths and 8,300 confirmed cases, making it the deadliest in the country's history and second largest globally.
  • The outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo Ebola strain, continues to spread rapidly in eastern Congo and has reached seven provinces.
  • There are signs of slowing transmission in some areas, but the virus recently appeared in South Ubangi province after a traveller died, showing ongoing risks.

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DAKAR, Senegal – The number of deaths in Democratic Republic of Congo’s Ebola outbreak has surpassed 4,000, government data showed on Oct 2, as the worst epidemic in the country’s history resists containment efforts.

The outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo species of Ebola, became the largest and deadliest in Congo after surpassing the 2018-2020 epidemic.

It is now second only to the 2014-2016 West African Ebola outbreak, which infected over 28,600 people and killed more than 11,000 across Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

Government figures showed on Oct 1 that the death toll had risen to 4,018, and confirmed cases had reached 8,300 across seven provinces.

Over 2,000 patients have recovered from the disease.

Congo’s government and the UN said in September there were signs that transmission was slowing in some parts of Ituri province, where the outbreak began. But it continues to spread fast across eastern Congo, including in neighbouring North Kivu.

South Ubangi province, located in the northwest of the country, became the seventh province to declare the outbreak in September after a man who had travelled from eastern Congo died of the virus. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.