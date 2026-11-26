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The outbreak was declared in mid-May in Ituri province in north-eastern Congo and has since spread to eight of Congo’s 26 provinces.

The number of confirmed Ebola cases in Democratic Republic of Congo now exceeds 12,000, government data showed on Nov 26 , as responders continue to struggle to bring the second-largest outbreak on record under control.

Confirmed infections totalled 12,021, and 5,904 people have died, the data showed.

The outbreak, caused by the rare Bundibugyo species of the Ebola virus, was declared in mid-May in Ituri province in north-eastern Congo and has since spread to eight of Congo’s 26 provinces.

There are no approved treatments or vaccines for this species.

Delayed detection, conflict and strained health services have led to a more rapid spread than in previous outbreaks.

The current epidemic is the second-largest and deadliest on record, only behind the 2014-2016 West African outbreak, which infected more than 28,600 people and killed over 11,000.

It is not yet under control, as only 15% of new cases come from contacts known to the health authorities, according to data presented by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention earlier in November . That means many chains of transmission continue to be missed.

A Reuters analysis of satellite imagery found the official death toll may be largely underestimated in two of Congo’s hardest-hit areas. REUTERS