Congolese forces fire warning shots to disperse anti-UN protesters

BENI • Soldiers fired warning shots to disperse protesters approaching a United Nations peacekeepers' base in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo yesterday, a day after two people were killed by members of the UN force.

Congolese forces shot into the air and police fired tear gas to break up two columns of dozens of people in the border city of Beni, who were rallying against the UN peacekeeping mission, Monusco.

Security perimeters had been set up in front of Monusco buildings, where the UN force has also stepped up security with armoured vehicles and tanks.

Anger has been fuelled by perceptions that Monusco is failing to do enough to stop decades of armed conflict. Over 120 militias operate in the country's troubled east.

"We're facing a force which has all the military, logistic and financial means to put an end to the activities of armed groups," said Mr Losuire Shabani of the pro-democracy movement Lucha (Fight for Change).

"It doesn't use them... We will demonstrate until we effectively get this departure, now that peacekeepers are killing us instead of armed militia," he added.

On Sunday, two people were killed and 15 injured after UN peacekeepers opened fire in the country's east on the Uganda border.

The peacekeepers, coming back from leave in Uganda, started shooting before opening the barrier and crossing the border in Beni territory. UN chief Antonio Guterres said he was "outraged" and demanded accountability.

Monusco admitted that some of its peacekeepers had opened fire "for unexplained reasons", adding that arrests had already been made.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE