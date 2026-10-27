Congo opposition rejects armed rebellion, calls for inclusive dialogue

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DAKAR, Oct 27 - Democratic Republic of Congo's main opposition coalition on Tuesday refused to back an armed rebellion led by former President Joseph Kabila and renewed its criticism of proposed reforms that would extend President Felix Tshisekedi's time in power, calling instead for all sides to hold dialogue.

• The C64 coalition, which brings together five opposition leaders including former presidential candidates Martin Fayulu and Moise Katumbi, issued its first joint statement since former President Joseph Kabila took over the Rwanda-backed AFC/M23 rebellion, now known as FRN, earlier this month

• The coalition said there was no military solution to the conflict and called for talks involving all parties, in a statement issued after a two-day meeting in Rome, Italy

• Tshisekedi announced a national dialogue in August but excluded armed groups from the process

• The coalition renewed its opposition to proposed constitutional reforms that would allow Tshisekedi to run for a third term, saying the constitution should be respected

• C64 said it would seek a meeting with both Tshisekedi and Kabila to help secure agreement on an inclusive dialogue

• The coalition called for the release of detained opposition figures including Prince Epenge, an ally of Fayulu, whom it said was detained at Kinshasa's airport on Sunday and prevented from travelling to Rome REUTERS