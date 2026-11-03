Congo opens mining fraud inquiry after copper and cobalt seizures, statement shows

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DAKAR, Nov 3 - Democratic Republic of Congo's justice minister this week ordered judicial investigations into suspected mining fraud and mineral smuggling in the mineral-rich provinces of Lualaba and Haut-Katanga after authorities seized more than 500 trucks and thousands of metric tons of copper and cobalt, according to a government statement.

• The seizures were made at several mining sites, notably in Menda, by a mission comprising police, military personnel, military magistrates and experts from the mines ministry, the statement issued late on Monday said.

• Congo, the world's largest cobalt producer and second-largest copper producer, is battling widespread illegal and artisanal mining, fuelled by high metal prices and increasingly encroaching on industrial concessions

• A government task force dispatched by the presidency last week seized more than 500 pieces of mining equipment at the Menda concession of Boss Mining, owned by the Eurasian Resources Group, near Kolwezi, the statement said

• Authorities said last week expatriates working with Congolese nationals were using the equipment to conduct illegal mining activities. More than 60 foreign nationals were also detained at the site in a separate operation

• Luxembourg-based ERG, which owns the Boss Mining, Frontier and Metalkol operations in Congo, did not immediately respond to a request for comment

• Across Africa, governments are stepping up crackdowns on illegal mining while seeking to formalise artisanal operations, aiming to bring more production into formal channels and boost state revenues REUTERS