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Congo military plane crash kills 13, including three officers, official says

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KINSHASA, Sept 25 - Thirteen people including three army officers were killed on Friday when a military plane crashed in Democratic Republic of Congo, an official said.

• The plane was travelling to the capital, Kinshasa, from the southwestern city of Kikwit when it experienced a technical problem and attempted to land in Kenge, in Kwango province, said Remy Saki Bokinda, the Kwango vice governor. "With no landing strip available in Kenge, the plane crashed into a residential plot," he said.

• The passengers included General Likulia Bakumi, the army's auditor general, as well as a major, a captain and other military personnel and civilians, Bokinda said.

• "All those on board died; 12 were burned beyond recognition, while the pilot's lifeless body was found outside the aircraft," he said.

• Congo's aviation accident investigation authority is launching a probe of the crash, a government statement said.

• Congo's army suffered significant setbacks last year at the hands of Rwanda-backed AFC/M23 rebels who seized large swathes of the east. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.