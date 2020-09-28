Community spirit shines through in quarantine

Life, as they say, goes on. And that is exactly what is happening in and around the Truc Bach ward of Hanoi, which was thrown into turmoil after an outbreak of Covid-19.

It took only one person to throw the area into chaos. She is a 26-year-old woman who flew back to Vietnam from the United Kingdom, bringing with her the virus that is sweeping the world.

Up until her arrival, the country had coped admirably with the epidemic, restricting the number of patients to just 16, all of whom had fully recovered.

But after her arrival in March, figures went up and up.

Army personnel could be seen around Truc Bach Street, spraying disinfectant. The area has become a quiet, eerie place.

For those earning a living in the area, times are certainly tough.

Ms Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy has been selling groceries at her store yards from the closed zone for 30 years. Business right now is bad, as many people are staying away from the area.

But despite this financial set-back, Ms Thuy is still ready and determined to play her part, no matter how small, for the good of the community that has served her so well in the past.

"There are no longer as many people visiting here, which greatly affects the income of everyone. But if anyone is missing something, I can transfer it to them through the help of the guards," she said.

For some, being quarantined is not only a whole new experience, but also a way to show responsibility towards the community.

Unlike other residents inside the quarantine area who still can do daily activities, wine restaurant manager Pham Quang Long was placed under quarantine.

Mr Long's house is behind where patient 17 was staying. As one of those who live so close by, centralised quarantine is a must.

Speaking from the hospital where he is staying, he said: "I was very anxious. Initially I intended to flee and not come back to that area.

"About half an hour later, there was a call from an official. I knew things were not okay and then I accepted the reality and decided to do what was required."

• This story was contributed by Viet Nam News for World News Day 2020.