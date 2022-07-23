Commonwealth Games: Badminton couple Hee and Tan a smash hit on and off court

SINGAPORE - Like his trademark sharp returns as one half of Singapore badminton's golden couple, Terry Hee has a similarly barb-laden response to what advice he would give to other sporting couples who want to compete together.

"Don't (do it)," the 26-year-old deadpans, before he and his wife and mixed doubles partner Jessica Tan burst into laughter.

Finishing off his thoughts, Tan, 28, adds: "Competing together shouldn't come at the expense of the relationship."

The duo know what they are talking about, for theirs is an uncommon union that has withstood the test of time on and off the court.

The pair first met when Singapore-born Hee enrolled in the Singapore Sports School on a scholarship at 13. Tan was 15 and it was not until a year later that sparks flew. Two rejections and three years later, they officially got together.

"We were playing singles matches against each other, and he always cheats my points," says Tan, whose older sisters Wei Wun and Wei Qi also used to be part of the national set-up.

Hee retorts: "That is what she likes to believe. I usually win 21-10, so I can even give her five points and still win."

Hee half-jokes that he liked the challenge of wooing an older girl, while Tan was eventually convinced he was serious after two years of courtship.

Off the court, as both made the transition from puppy love to an official item, and from singles to doubles on it, the national selectors were initially apprehensive about making them a mixed doubles duo.

But with Hee's former partner Fu Mingtian retiring in 2014 and Tan not making much headway in various pairings, the couple partnered for the first time at the 2014 Singapore International and went all the way to win their first international title.

Eight years on, neither the affectionate knee slaps nor the heated arguments have ceased.

Hee says: "In 2014, there was the novelty of playing together for the first time and no pressure like there is now. It can be difficult competing as a couple because there are things you cannot say because you don't want to hurt the other person's feelings.

"And sometimes, it is just that when someone close to you criticises you or gives you a suggestion, it is harder to accept than when a third party tells you."

Tan, the thoughtful perfectionist, has a feathered comeback. "I still feel it is rare and special that we can travel and compete together as one entity, and our understanding is there," she says. "He just needs one look and he knows if I'm confident or nervous and does his best to complement and motivate me.