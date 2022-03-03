Colours in the sky

A double rainbow formed over Simei estate yesterday.

The lower rainbow is the primary one and the higher, fainter arc is the secondary rainbow.

Look closely: The colour sequence of the secondary rainbow is opposite to that of the primary rainbow. Red is on the inside of the arc and violet on the outside.

When light reflects twice off the back of raindrops, it leads to the secondary rainbow. The second reflection causes the reversal of the order of the colours in the rainbow.

Wet weather in Singapore is expected to continue into the first half of March, said the weatherman on Tuesday. Thundery showers are expected on most days, with the prevailing north-east monsoon season forecast to persist.

The Meteorological Service Singapore said one can expect winds blowing from the north or north-east on most days, and from the south-west or west on a few days.

SEND US YOUR PICTURE

Do you have a Big Picture to share with us?

The image should be a recent one, with minimal digital enhancement. Send it to stimage@sph.com.sg with the title BIGPIC followed by a description of your photo. Images should be in jpg format and no more than 2MB in size.