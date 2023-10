Former Colombian army colonel German Rivera was on Friday sentenced to life in prison by a U.S. court for his role in the plot to kill Haitian President Jovenel Moise, whose 2021 assassination left a power vacuum that destabilized the country.

Rivera last month became the second of three defendants who have so far pleaded guilty to charges accusing them of participating in a plot to kill Moise, who was shot dead in his bedroom. REUTERS