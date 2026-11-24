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BOGOTA, Nov 24 - Twenty-five people are being held hostage at a supermarket in the Colombian city of Cartagena, President Abelardo De La Espriella said on Tuesday, adding that military and police forces have been deployed.

Five older women who were being held have already been released, he said.

Reuters images showed heavily armed military and police gathered outside the supermarket.

"Thirty people were kidnapped, five of whom have already been released. They are older women," said De La Espriella from the city of Villavicencio, where he traveled following an overnight bombing there.

"All the capabilities of our various security forces, have now been deployed, including special units," he added.

The Rafael Nunez airport in Cartagena briefly suspended landings as the armed forces used one of the runways in connection with the incident. Landings were reopened about 45 minutes after the suspension.

Local media reported the hostages are being at the Castellana location of the Exito supermarket chain.

Images on social media showed some people kneeling against the windows of the store earlier on Tuesday, their hands seemingly bound. Reuters could not immediately independently verify the images. REUTERS