Colombia government, ELN rebels are yet to agree ceasefire extension -ELN

A view of the opening of the third round of talks between negotiators from Colombia's government and members of the National Liberation Army rebel group (ELN) in Havana, Cuba, May 2, 2023. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini/File Photo
Member of the Senate of Colombia Maria Pizarro, Otty Patino, head of the negotiation team of the Colombian Government, Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, Colombia's top negotiator for the National Liberation Army rebel group (ELN) Pablo Beltran and ELN commander Nicolas Rodriguez are seen moments before a family photo during the opening of the third round of talks between negotiators from Colombia's government and members of the ELN rebel group in Havana, Cuba, May 2, 2023. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini/File Photo
Updated
40 sec ago
Published
41 sec ago

BOGOTA - The government of Colombia and the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrillas have not yet agreed to extend their bilateral ceasefire for another six months, the rebel group said on Monday.

The government of President Gustavo Petro restarted peace talks with the ELN in 2022 as part of a policy of 'total peace', to end Colombia's six-decade conflict, which has left more than 450,000 dead.

An initial six-month ceasefire expired last week and was extended for five days, a measure that will end on Monday night.

"Measures are being taken to resolve factors of crisis factors and add new elements of commitment to be fulfilled by both parties, with the purpose of agreeing on an extension of another six months of this temporary and national bilateral ceasefire," the ELN delegation said in a statement.

The statement was released ahead of the close of a sixth cycle of talks between the rebel group and the government in Cuba's capital, Havana.

There was no immediate response from Colombia's government. REUTERS

