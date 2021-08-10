Some effects of climate change - such as sea-level rise - are already irreversible for centuries to come.

And deep cuts in planet-warming gases must be made now, to avoid temperatures from rising beyond 2 deg C above pre-industrial levels by mid-century.

The stark warning was delivered by climate scientists, in a major new report by the United Nations. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report as "a code red for humanity".

Without changes made, Singapore must also brace itself for punishing heatwaves, severe coastal flooding and bouts of heavier rain.

The Centre for Climate Research Singapore is studying the IPCC report and working to contextualise findings for the Republic.