Climate change report could spur more lawsuits against oil firms

NEW YORK • More lawsuits seeking to curb carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions are likely in Europe, spurred by a report that makes the role of human activity "unequivocal" in global climate change.

Activists have seized on last month's report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), telling energy companies they will "see you in court".

"It may help to bring in a broader diversity of litigants," said policy analyst Catherine Higham at the London School of Economics' (LSE) Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment.

"It might be the call to action for some groups that haven't necessarily been thinking about litigation in the past, but who are reading and starting to use litigation in ways they haven't done."

For years, environmentalists have tried to use the courts in their fight to slow the effects of climate change or to hold companies and governments accountable for the crisis, with limited success so far.

Most of the wins have taken place in Europe, including a ruling that requires Royal Dutch Shell to cut emissions more aggressively and a case that forced the German government to readjust its targets.

In the United States, the lawsuits have struggled to gain traction.

The international scientific consensus in the 3,949-page IPCC report could be used in a variety of geographically varied courts, especially when the claimants are not currently affected by climate impacts.

This could mean seeing more young people taking legal action around the world, a trend that has already been on the rise in places like Germany.

"For young people who are arguing that they will be affected in the future, this report is useful for them," said Ms Louise Fournier, legal counsel at Greenpeace International.

The IPCC publishes its reports every six to seven years. This year's report is even more definitive in blaming human activity than in the past, making it easier to argue the link between gas emissions and extreme weather.

It also provides "additional value" for claims of damages and compensation, said Mr Roger Cox, the lawyer who represented a Dutch environmental group in the case against Shell.

That may mean more litigation against Big Oil, though it might not trigger a flood of new suits or bolster those already filed in the US, where several courts have expressed reluctance to interfere in an international issue.

According to the Sabin Centre for Climate Change Law at Columbia University, there are about 1,400 climate-related cases in the US and 400 elsewhere in the world.

While the US Supreme Court did rule in 2007 that CO2 can be regulated as a pollutant, few courts have been willing to impose liability for emissions.

"The IPCC report does nothing to change the primary problem for US climate litigants - the US legal system isn't set up to handle this type of claim," said Mr Brandon Barnes, a senior litigation analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.

Despite this, activists have continued to target energy companies and, increasingly, the banks that financed them, according to a report by LSE.

The industry is taking notice.

The Independent Petroleum Association of America, American Exploration and Production Council, and the American Petroleum Institute issued statements after the IPCC report acknowledging the need for reduced global emissions.

