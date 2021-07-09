Climate change linked to 5m deaths a year, new study shows

SYDNEY • The extraordinarily hot and cold temperatures that are becoming more common as climate change accelerates are responsible for five million deaths globally every year.

Extreme weather accounted for 9.4 per cent of all deaths worldwide between 2000 and 2019, according to researchers who on Wednesday published the first study linking changes in temperatures to annual increases in mortality.

While most deaths have been caused by exposure to the cold, the trend is likely to reverse as the planet warms, the researchers said.

"In the long term, climate change is expected to increase the mortality burden" as heat-related deaths rise, said Monash University's Professor Yuming Guo, one of the report's authors.

Hundreds of people have already died from heatwaves sweeping across the Northern Hemisphere this summer. The last two decades were the hottest since the pre-industrial era with the 10 warmest years on record occurring during the period.

Global warming continues to accelerate, with the planet on track to warming around 3 deg C above the pre-industrial average, according to estimates by the non-profit group Climate Action Tracker.

Scientists have forecast that a warming of more than 2 deg C would be catastrophic for life on Earth.

Researchers at Monash in Australia and China's Shandong University have estimated that there were 74 excess deaths from abnormally cold or hot temperatures for every 100,000 people.

The research paper, published in The Lancet Planetary Health, analysed mortality in 43 countries across all continents. It also concluded that cold-related deaths fell 0.5 per cent from 2000 to 2019, while heat-related deaths rose 0.2 per cent.

Europe had the highest excess death rates per 100,000 people due to heat exposure, the researchers found. Sub-Saharan Africa registered the highest death rates per 100,000 people due to exposure to cold. The largest decline of net mortality happened in South-east Asia.

BLOOMBERG