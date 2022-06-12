Climate-battered nations hunt elusive cash to adapt at UN talks

BARCELONA • The south-eastern African island of Madagascar was hit by six tropical storms in the first four months of this year, killing more than 200 people and affecting nearly 600,000 across the country, even as the south suffered from drought.

"We are not doing well," Ms Jeremiah Fenitra of SAF-FJKM, a Malagasy development organisation, said last week at the UN climate talks in Bonn, Germany, noting 80 per cent of the country's population are farmers and thus highly exposed to climate change impacts.

"Humanitarian actions are insufficient to address the losses - additional support, especially finance, is needed," she added.

From storms wrecking homes and crops in unprepared island communities to as many as 20 million people facing hunger in the Horn of Africa after four failed rainy seasons, the world's poorest are suffering the fallout of a heating planet.

Yet they are still not receiving anything like the amount of financial help they need to protect them from a problem they did not cause, United Nations and government officials from those nations say.

The Pacific island state of Vanuatu, which was hit by an out-of-season cyclone in late May, declared a climate emergency soon after, reflecting the toll of storm damage and drought over the past decade on its people, who also face rising seas.

"We are finding more and more of our country is simply not safe enough to live in - so simply finding a safe place to live is the new objective for many communities," said Vanuatu opposition leader Ralph Regenvanu before the June 6-16 Bonn talks began.

He called for more international funding to buy land and build stronger infrastructure and services that will not be destroyed by heavy rains and storm surges.

Aid experts say growing climate vulnerability around the world is due, in part, to a lack of financial support to help societies adapt to the impacts of global warming - a deficit that persists despite increasingly urgent appeals.

"You only need to look at heatwaves in India and Pakistan (and) flooding in South Africa and Bangladesh threatening the lives of millions to see that providing the means for developing countries to adapt to the now inevitable changes in climate is absolutely vital," said Ms Clare Shakya, director of climate change research at the International Institute for Environment and Development (IIED).

International finance for adaptation, at little more than US$20 billion (S$27.5 billion) a year, remains far below the annual US$70 billion developing countries are estimated to need - a sum that could rise to US$300 billion by 2030, the UN has said. Under the 2015 Paris Agreement, donor governments said they would aim for a balance between international funding for emissions cuts and adaptation in vulnerable countries.