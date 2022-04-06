Cities driving climate change, but are also part of solution: Report

UNITED NATIONS • Cities are driving the human-caused climate change that threatens the global environment, but also offer hope.

That is the overriding message of a chapter devoted to cities in a major United Nations report on climate change released on Monday, providing city planners with guideposts aimed at avoiding climate catastrophe.

"The fact that cities are responsible for more than two-thirds of global greenhouse gas emissions means that if cities do something, they can solve two-thirds of the problem. So that's pretty exciting," said Dr Karen Seto, a professor at Yale University's School of the Environment and one of two coordinating lead authors of the report's chapter on cities.

Many cities have taken action. Mexico City in Mexico has banned plastic bags. Minneapolis, Minnesota, in the US has eliminated zoning for single-family homes to promote density. Paris in France has outlawed diesel cars.

Cities, particularly the small and medium-sized cities of Asia and Africa that will see the most growth this century, offer the opportunity to reduce reliance on cars, employ environmentally friendly building materials, and capture stormwater run-off, according to the report's experts.

Cities can become havens of urban forests, street trees and green roofs, which will not only sequester and store carbon but also induce a cooling effect that reduces energy demand and use for water treatment, said the report, the latest from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

Urban density also avoids rural and suburban sprawl, which is less energy efficient and destroys natural habitats.

"The 21st century will be the urban century, defined by a massive increase in global urban populations," the report said, noting that 55 per cent of the world's population lived in urban areas as of 2018, a figure expected to jump to 68 per cent by 2050.

The report focuses on mitigation, noting that alleviating climate change in cities will have an outsized effect on surrounding areas and help improve the mental and physical health of urban dwellers.

Urban areas generated 67 per cent to 72 per cent of carbon dioxide and methane emissions in 2020, up from 62 per cent in 2015. Without mitigation efforts, the raw amount of urban greenhouse gas emissions could double from 2020 to 2050, the report said.

But with aggressive and immediate mitigation policies, urban greenhouse gas emissions could approach net zero by 2050.

Of the additional 2.5 billion people expected to live in cities by mid-century, 90 per cent of the increase will take place in Africa and Asia.

