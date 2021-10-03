Christopher Lee wins second Golden Bell Award for HBO Asia's Workers

Singapore-based actor Christopher Lee won Best Actor in a Mini-series or Television Film at the Golden Bell Awards held in Taipei last night for his performance in last year's series Workers.

Lee, 50, dialled into the prestigious television awards show - Taiwan's equivalent of the Emmys - when his category was announced. "Ah, I'm so happy," he exclaimed from the Marina Bay Sands hotel when he won.

In an emotional acceptance speech, Lee thanked his family - actress wife Fann Wong and their seven-year-old son.

"I want to thank my wife Fann and my son Zed. In particular, I'm really thankful to my wife. It is because of your dedication and your unconditional support that I feel at ease acting and filming dramas outside."

Lee was a hot favourite in his category going into the night. He thanked the cast and crew of the series and said the win was special to him since Workers is the first drama he has filmed largely speaking taiyu, the Southern Min dialect. The HBO Asia series revolves around a group of happy-go-lucky blue-collar labourers.

This is Lee's second Golden Bell Award. He won Best Actor in a Drama Series in 2014 for family drama A Good Wife.

Workers was a big winner, bagging the Best Mini-series Award. Lee's co-star Simon Hsueh picked up Best Supporting Actor in a Mini-series or Television Film. But the bigger win for the former rapper of Taiwanese band Da Mouth was Best Actor in a Drama Series for Born Into Loving Hands, a period drama.

Meanwhile, The Magician On The Skywalk (2021) won Best Drama Series, Best Director for a Drama Series as well as Best Newcomer for its 12-year-old lead Lee Yi-chiao. It also took awards for lighting, cinematography and art and design. Its six trophies made it the biggest winner of the night.

The head of this year's judging committee, famed Taiwanese director Tsao Jui-yuan - Seqalu: Formosa 1867 (2021) - said in a speech that veered towards the political: "There are people who left, to go over to the mainland but we are here and we are working hard. I'll like to tell our government to start considering really responding to our film and television industry so that those who decided to stay can see hope."

The Golden Bell Awards can be streamed on Hub E City (StarHub TV Channel 825) through StarHub TV+ from Oct 5.