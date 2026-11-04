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Chris Pappas holds New Hampshire US Senate seat for Democrats

Nov 3 - Democrat Chris Pappas won New Hampshire’s open US Senate seat on Tuesday, according to media projections, defeating Republican John Sununu and preserving a crucial Democratic seat as the party fights to take control of the chamber.

Pappas’ victory denied Republicans a pickup in the cold-weather state, where high energy prices had become a major issue amid President Donald Trump’s war with Iran. He will succeed Democrat Jeanne Shaheen, who is retiring after 18 years.

Pappas, a moderate US House member, blamed Trump and fellow Republicans for the Iran war, which has disrupted oil shipments and driven up gasoline and heating oil prices.

Sununu, a former US senator from a prominent New Hampshire political family, argued that increased domestic energy production would lower prices.

Republicans held a 53-47 Senate majority going into Tuesday’s elections, with Democrats needing a net gain of four seats to take control.

New Hampshire has long been considered a swing state because of its moderate electorate, and Republicans had targeted Shaheen’s seat in their drive to retain their Senate majority. REUTERS