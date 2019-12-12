Chinese officials expecting US to delay latest tariffs

WASHINGTON • Chinese officials expect US President Donald Trump to delay a threatened tariff increase set for Sunday, giving more time to negotiate an interim trade deal that both sides continue to insist is close to fruition despite a series of missed deadlines, according to people familiar with the discussions.

The two sides, staying in almost daily contact, have also come closer to an agreement on scaling back the tariffs already in place. But rather than removing or rolling back existing levies, the focus has been on reducing the rate of the tariffs already in effect, sources say.

The Trump administration has so far sent conflicting signals on its willingness to agree to a delay.

Late on Tuesday, White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro said he had no evidence that the tariffs set to take effect on Dec 15 on a list comprising some US$160 billion (S$218 billion) of imports from China will not take effect.

"It's the President's decision," he said. "I've got no indication that he's going to do anything other than have a great deal and put the tariffs on."

That came a day after US Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said that he believes there would be "some backing away" from the new wave of levies.

People familiar with the discussions say Mr Trump was expected to hold a meeting with his trade team today as discussions continue over a potential delay.

The US has added a 25 per cent duty on about US$250 billion of Chinese products and a 15 per cent levy on another US$110 billion of its imports over the course of a 20-month trade war.

Discussions now are focused on reducing those rates by as much as half, as part of a "phase one" agreement that would relax tensions and pave the way for further talks.

Asian stocks were mixed and US futures saw a small drop amid concern that the tariff hike on Chinese imports scheduled for Sunday could still go ahead.

The yuan edged lower in offshore trading, although moves remain muted as traders await decisive signs on the US-China trade front.

Beijing sees delaying that increase on imported consumer goods as allowing the talks to continue on the unfinished items in phase one of the accord, two officials said.

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told Fox Business Network that getting the right deal is more important than whether it comes before or after Dec 15.

"Every day that goes by, we are in a better negotiating position," he said, adding that most of the tougher issues would be addressed in later phases of negotiations.

Mr Larry Kudlow, head of the White House National Economic Council, warned on Tuesday that the tariff increase remains in play for now, although he said Mr Trump is encouraged by the progress he is seeing in the talks.

The "phase one" deal is expected to be built largely around a significant increase in Chinese agricultural purchases in exchange for a reduction in tariffs by the US.

Officials have also said it will include Chinese commitments to do more to stop intellectual property theft and an agreement by both sides not to manipulate their currencies.

Put off for later discussions are knotty issues such as longstanding US complaints over the vast web of subsidies that China has used to build its industrial might.

Analysts say the slow progress in the trade talks illustrates that broader suspicion and how the relationship is facing a new reality.

Any delay in the Dec 15 tariffs without a phase-one deal in place would be "a stark admission that the two sides can't find agreement on even the narrowest of terms, which stems from both sides believing they occupy the high ground", said Mr Jude Blanchette, a China expert at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

It also is likely to embolden hardliners. "By delaying a final settlement, the increasingly hawkish tone on China in Washington DC will narrow the possibility of a politically acceptable trade deal here in the US," he said.

BLOOMBERG