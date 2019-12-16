Chinese lanterns take the spotlight at Baltic festival

PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
1 hour ago

Giant lanterns illuminating the night sky at the Great Lanterns of China light festival at Pakruojis Manor, a historical mansion in northern Lithuania. Held for the first time in a Baltic state, the festival, which runs till Jan 5, celebrates Chinese culture with theatrical shows and dragon dance performances. The stars of the festival are the more than 20 lantern installations - each comprising silk lanterns specially made in China - that depict towering temples, scenes of African wildlife and colourful dragons.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 16, 2019, with the headline 'Chinese lanterns take the spotlight at Baltic festival'. Print Edition | Subscribe

Branded Content