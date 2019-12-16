Chinese lanterns take the spotlight at Baltic festival

Giant lanterns illuminating the night sky at the Great Lanterns of China light festival at Pakruojis Manor, a historical mansion in northern Lithuania. Held for the first time in a Baltic state, the festival, which runs till Jan 5, celebrates Chinese culture with theatrical shows and dragon dance performances. The stars of the festival are the more than 20 lantern installations - each comprising silk lanterns specially made in China - that depict towering temples, scenes of African wildlife and colourful dragons.