Chinese firm to build $195m plant in Mexico to manufacture aerial construction lifts

MEXICO CITY (REUTERS) - China's Lingong Machinery Group (LGMG) plans to build a US$140-million (S$195-million) plant in the northern Mexican border state of Nuevo Leon to manufacture aerial construction lifts, the state government said on Thursday (June 30).

LGMG, along with two suppliers, will employ around 1,400 people on the 30ha plant once built, Nuevo Leon said in a statement.

The aerial lifts, which are also known as aerial work platforms and are mobile elevators the likes of which are used on fire trucks and in construction, will be exported to the United States, according to the statement.

LGMG recently moved its North America headquarters to Dallas from Chambersburg, Pennsylvania following a US Commerce Department decision that raised tariffs on mobile elevating work platform equipment, industry outlets have reported.