China's Sinopharm vaccine found to have 86% efficacy

DUBAI • An experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) has 86 per cent efficacy, the health ministry of the United Arab Emirates said yesterday, citing an interim analysis of late-stage clinical trials.

While the positive data comes soon after last month's upbeat results from Western rivals, neither the UAE nor Sinopharm has released detailed data from the pivotal study.

In July, the Gulf Arab state started phase three clinical trials of the vaccine, developed by Beijing Institute of Biological Products, a unit of Sinopharm's China National Biotec Group (CNBG).

In September, it authorised emergency use of the vaccine for certain groups, the first such international clearance for a vaccine developed in China.

The analysis also shows "99 per cent seroconversion rate of neutralising antibody and 100 per cent effectiveness in preventing moderate and severe cases of the disease", the ministry said.

"The analysis shows no serious safety concerns," it said, adding that it had officially registered the vaccine and that 31,000 volunteers across 125 nationalities participated in the UAE trial. It did not say what side effects it identified or how many volunteers fell ill.

The vaccine, which uses an inactivated virus unable to replicate human cells to trigger immune responses, requires two doses.

The UAE trial is a partnership between CNBG, Abu Dhabi-based artificial intelligence company Group 42 (G42) and the Abu Dhabi Department of Health.

Sinopharm and G42 have also expanded the trial to Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain.

The vaccine is among the three most advanced candidates from China in terms of development and has been used to vaccinate around one million people in the country under its emergency use programme.

