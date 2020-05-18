China's envoy to Israel found dead at home

HERZLIYA (Israel) • China's ambassador to Israel, Mr Du Wei, was found dead at his residence on the outskirts of Tel Aviv yesterday, the police said.

The 57-year-old envoy, who had arrived in Israel in mid-February, was found dead in his home in Herzliya, police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said, adding that an investigation was on.

Mr Du's wife and son were not with him in Israel. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said it would comment only when it had "solid" information.

Israeli police and forensics teams could be seen at the residence, a property guarded by a low wall and shaded by a leafy garden. Mr Du was previously ambassador to Ukraine, according to his biography on the embassy's website.

According to the Haaretz daily, initial reports said staff had found Mr Du dead in his bed and that there were no signs of violence. It quoted Israel's emergency medical service Magen David Adom as saying the cause of death appeared to be a cardiac incident.

A spokesman for the medical service would not provide any official information.

Mr Du had undergone a 14-day home quarantine on arrival in Israel because of the coronavirus outbreak, according to an interview with local media earlier this month.

