China, US agree to resume trade talks next month

BEIJING • China and the US announced that face-to-face negotiations aimed at ending their tariff war will be held in Washington in the coming weeks, amid scepticism on both sides that any substantive progress can be made.

Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He agreed to a visit early next month during a telephone call yesterday morning with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and US Trade Representative (USTR) Robert Lighthizer, according to China's Ministry of Commerce.

A cautious statement from Mr Lighthizer's office confirmed that ministerial-level discussions will take place in the coming weeks.

Any meeting in the immediate future would take place against the threat of increasing US tariffs on Chinese goods, as President Donald Trump's administration is set to ratchet up levies on Oct 1 and in December.

A rapid deterioration in relations last month has left global investors reeling amid increasing evidence that the conflict is harming the economy in both nations.

China's Commerce Ministry said lower-level officials will have "serious" discussions to prepare for the talks, which had originally been expected to take place this month.

The USTR said in the statement that deputies will seek to lay the groundwork for meaningful progress.

Both sides raised tariffs on Sunday in the latest round of retaliation.

The IMF estimates that current and upcoming tariffs will shave about 0.8 per cent off global gross domestic product growth next year... with the fund forecasting a 3.5 per cent expansion next year.

The US plans to add more tariffs on Oct 1, and then both nations will increase them again on Dec 15 - unless there is a breakthrough.

European and US stock futures jumped yesterday, tracking a rally in Asia. Haven assets, including the yen, gold and Treasuries, retreated.

"The bigger impact is on China in our estimates at this point," International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief economist Gita Gopinath told Bloomberg TV, referring to the tariffs.

"If these tensions continue and global growth were to, say, slow even at a faster pace than we think, then that could change financial market sentiment, that could change business confidence and that can slow down the global economy."

The IMF estimates that current and upcoming tariffs will shave about 0.8 per cent off global gross domestic product growth next year, Ms Gopinath said, with the fund forecasting a 3.5 per cent expansion next year.

China's Commerce Minister Zhong Shan, People's Bank of China Governor Yi Gang and Mr Ning Jizhe, the deputy head of the economic planning commission, were also on the call, according to the Commerce Ministry statement.

The two sides had a good phone call and will try to make real progress, a spokesman told reporters later yesterday in Beijing.

Officials have struggled to agree on when to hold talks and what to discuss since their last meeting in Shanghai in July.

While the Trump administration ratchets up the tariff pressure, China is having to add stimulus to support its slowing economy.

On Wednesday, China's State Council signalled that a reduction in the amount of funds banks have to hold in reserve is on the way.

Mr Trump warned on Tuesday that he would be tougher on Beijing in a second term if trade talks dragged on, compounding market fears that the disputes could trigger a US recession.

