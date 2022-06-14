China surpasses US in eyes of young Africans: Study

JOHANNESBURG • China has overtaken the United States as the foreign power seen as having the biggest positive influence in Africa by young people, a survey released yesterday shows.

The poll by the Ichikowitz Family Foundation found that 76 per cent of 4,507 young Africans across 15 countries named China as a foreign power with a positive influence on their lives, compared with 72 per cent for the US.

In 2020, when the first study of 18-to-24-year-olds was done, 83 per cent of respondents saw the US' influence as positive while the figure for China was 79 per cent.

The results are further evidence that China is winning the battle against geopolitical rivals such as the US and the European Union for the hearts and minds of Africans.

Beijing has ploughed money into African infrastructure over the past two decades and supplies the continent with affordable consumer goods ranging from mobile phones and solar panels to shovels and plastics.

"We see China having climbed to pole position, we see a recognition of the fact that China is engaging in Africa at a time when very few others are," Mr Ivor Ichikowitz, chairman of the foundation, said in Johannesburg.

"In Africa, America has played a very very limited role, it's actually played an embarrassingly insignificant role in terms of actual investment, actual trade, actual building of infrastructure."

In addition to vast mineral and energy resources, Africa has the world's most youthful population and is seen as a potential market for the future by countries ranging from France to India.

In terms of perceived positive influence, the US has slipped behind Britain and the EU too.

"There is no question that China is the dominant player in Africa today," Mr Ichikowitz said. "Overall we are seeing a much more positive approach to China, that's going to drive a lot more engagement with China."

Positive sentiment towards China was strongest in Rwanda, Malawi and Nigeria.

The survey, which involves lengthy face-to-face interviews, will be run annually.

About 42 per cent of the world's youth are expected to be African by 2030.

Still, not all see China's influence as universally positive. Of those polled, 56 per cent said they believed the unverified conspiracy theory that Covid-19 was developed and intentionally spread by the Chinese government.

The survey also showed that African youth have lost faith in their own governments, and are increasingly concerned about climate change and discrimination against women and ethnic minorities.

Another key finding of the survey was that 32 per cent of young Africans said they were excited and optimistic about the future of their countries compared with 43 per cent in 2020. Angolans, Zambians and Malawians were the most pessimistic about their countries while Nigerians had the dimmest view of the continent's future.

Among other findings, 39 per cent said they would not take a Covid-19 vaccine even if it was easily available. And the top priority for those surveyed was job creation, while 72 per cent said they were concerned about climate change.

More than half of those surveyed said they planned to emigrate in the next few years.

Mr Ichikowitz founded the foundation and also heads Paramount Group, a South Africa-based defence and aerospace business.

