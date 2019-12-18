China sees Europe as a diplomatic priority: Official

SHANGHAI • China is prioritising its diplomatic relations with Europe, a top Chinese foreign policy official said, highlighting Beijing's efforts to become less dependent on the United States following months of trade tensions.

"We see Europe as an important cooperation partner and a priority on our diplomatic agenda," state councillor Wang Yi, who also serves as foreign minister, said on Monday during a visit to Europe, according to news agency Xinhua.

China has been ramping up its efforts to boost ties with the European Union and countries such as Russia and Japan, as trade and political relations with the US fray.

Mr Wang's comments on his trip to Europe, which included an Asia-Europe foreign ministers' meeting in Spain, came just days after Beijing and Washington agreed on a "phase one" trade deal.

The deal suspended a threatened round of US tariffs on US$160 billion (S$217 billion) of Chinese goods that was scheduled to take effect on Sunday.

Speaking at a think-tank in Brussels, Mr Wang said China was not an economic rival of the EU and should not be treated as such.

"In fact, any cool-headed person with an objective view will see that for China and the EU, cooperation far outweighs competition, and our areas of consensus far exceed differences.

"We are partners, not rivals," he said at the European Policy Centre.

Citing a well-known European idiom that "all roads lead to Rome", he said that 2,500 years ago in China, Confucius also said all living things grow in harmony without hurting one another, and all the ways go forward without contradicting each other.

At the foreign ministers' meeting in Spain, Mr Wang said China was opposed to a "technology blockade and digital hegemony". "China is also against creating a technological divide," he added.

REUTERS

