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Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi returned home on Nov 19 with China’s President Xi Jinping having refused a formal meeting, although they shook hands twice.

BEIJING – China said on Nov 20 that Japan must “correct its wrong words” on Taiwan and change its “attitude”, after President Xi Jinping snubbed Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at a regional meeting in Shenzhen.

“For the Japanese side, the most urgent task is to correct its wrong words and actions on the Taiwan issue as soon as possible,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a regular briefing. “The important thing is to adopt a correct attitude on historical issues, and fundamentally, truly achieve an objective and rational understanding of China.”

Takaichi’s China trip this week was her first since suggesting in 2025 that Japan might intervene militarily if China attempted to take Taiwan by force. A furious China, which views the democratic island as part of its territory, retaliated with trade restrictions and warned its citizens not to travel to Japan .

Takaichi , from the nationalist wing of Japan’s ruling party, returned home on Nov 19 with Xi having refused a formal meeting , although they shook hands twice .

“Precisely because there are pending issues and challenges between Japan and China, we believe it is important to engage in dialogue and maintain communication,” Takaichi said on Nov 19 .

She did speak with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the regional summit, in their first face-to-face talks since she became PM in October 2025.

Relations between Tokyo and Moscow are also at a low point after a Japanese journalist was arrested in Russia on spying allegations, and assets of a Japanese tobacco firm were seized. AFP