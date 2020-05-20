China says Aussie growers get subsidy

SYDNEY • China effectively banned barley imports from Australia after concluding that the country's water market was a subsidy for growers, documents showed yesterday, prompting Canberra to threaten to take Beijing to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) to counter a fresh round of punitive sanctions.

Australia said it was considering an appeal to the WTO as it tries to dampen fears that China is launching a trade war in retaliation for its calls for an investigation into the origin of the coronavirus.

"There is no trade war - everyone needs to take a deep breath and a cold shower," Australian Minister for Agriculture David Littleproud told reporters in Canberra.

Mr Littleproud is one of two ministers who has tried unsuccessfully to contact their Chinese counterparts to smooth escalating tensions over the trade of barley and beef to Australia's largest trading partner.

China on Monday said it would apply an 80.5 per cent tariff on Australian barley imports for the next five years, a move expected to all but halt a billion-dollar trade.

Beijing published its justification in which it concluded that Australia's Murray Darling Plan - a scheme to improve the well-being of an ecologically vital river system - provided a subsidy for Australian growers.

Under the plan, Canberra buys water rights from irrigators to improve the health of the basin, an area twice the size of Spain and home to 40 per cent of Australia's agricultural output.

"Using the Murray Darling Basin Plan as justification is frankly absurd. It buys water from irrigators, 99 per cent of whom do not grow barley," said an Australian government source who asked not to be named. "Even worse is that the scheme impacts the east coast when nearly all Australian barley sold to China comes from the west."

A second Australian government official said a WTO appeal would take at least two years, and risked escalating trade tensions with China just as Australia is facing its first recession in three decades because of the impact of Covid-19.

"How can we not go to the WTO? Their justification has so many holes, I'm sure we will win and we have a duty to the farmers, but at what cost?" said this second government source, who also declined to be named.

Ms Alannah MacTiernan, the agriculture minister of Western Australia state, said growers in her electorate would lose about A$200 million (S$185 million) as a result of China's action.

Growers could be forced to sell their premium barley - often used for making beer - to the Middle East for livestock feed at a heavy discounts, raising pressure on the federal government to refer the matter to the WTO.

"We call on the Australian government to support Australia's farmers and exporters... and immediately pursue the WTO dispute settlement process to the fullest extent possible," Australia's grain industry body, GrainGrowers, said in a statement.

Speaking at a briefing in Beijing yesterday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the government's barley investigation was conducted according to WTO rules.

He also said China would back a resolution at the World Health Assembly later yesterday that calls for a "comprehensive assessment" of the pandemic that differs from "Australia's earlier proposal of a so-called independent global review".

"We suggest the Australia side to go through the text carefully," Mr Zhao said. "If Australia is willing to change its course and give up the political manipulation of the pandemic, we will welcome that."

China is Australia's largest barley market, buying half the country's barley exports in a trade worth about A$917 million a year.

Ignited by a comprehensive free trade deal, two-way trade between Australia and China has grown annually to be worth A$180 billion.

China's growth has propelled demand for Australian agricultural goods, services such as tourism and education, and natural resources like iron ore.

Fears that Beijing intended to punish Canberra for its push for an international coronavirus inquiry grew last month when China's ambassador to Australia said Chinese consumers could shun Australian wine, beef and universities in response.

Earlier this month, China suspended beef imports from four of Australia's largest meat processors, citing safety issues.

Australia's exports of seafood, oatmeal, fruit and dairy are also in danger of being targeted if China opts for more escalation, according to people familiar with the matter.

Chinese state media could also encourage consumer boycotts, they said, adding that a final decision on the measures had not been made.

