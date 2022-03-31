China, Russia vow to boost bilateral ties

BEIJING • Foreign ministers from Russia and China yesterday condemned what they called illegal and counterproductive Western sanctions imposed on Moscow, which Beijing said has made China and Russia "more determined" to develop bilateral ties.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with his Russian counterpart, Mr Sergei Lavrov, in the eastern Chinese province of Anhui, where China is set to host two days of meetings on Afghanistan.

A readout from the Chinese foreign ministry quoted Mr Wang Yi as saying that "China-Russia relations have withstood the new test of the changing international situation, maintained the correct direction of progress and shown tenacious development momentum".

The meeting comes a little over a month after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in what Russia calls a special operation, triggering unprecedented Western sanctions.

Russia is looking to China for support and partnerships as it becomes ever more isolated from global financial systems and supply chains.

"The ministers had a thorough exchange of views on the situation around Ukraine. The head of the Russian foreign ministry informed his Chinese counterpart about the progress of the special military operation... and the dynamics of the negotiation process with the Kyiv regime," Russia's foreign ministry said yesterday.

"The sides noted the counter-productive nature of the illegal unilateral sanctions imposed on Russia by the United States and its satellites."

The ministry said the two ministers had agreed Russia and China would continue to strengthen their strategic partnership and to speak on global affairs "with a united voice".

"It was agreed to further strengthen foreign policy coordination and to widen cooperation on the bilateral track and in various multilateral formats," it said.

Mr Wang said there was an increased willingness by Moscow and Beijing to develop relations that had "grown resiliently", China's Phoenix TV reported.

"There is no limit to China-Russia cooperation, no limit to our efforts to achieve peace, safeguard security and oppose hegemony," a Chinese spokesman told a media briefing in Beijing. "China-Russia relations are non-aligned, non-confrontational and not targeted at any third party."

Mr Lavrov, who on Monday said Russia's relations with China were at their strongest level ever, had arrived in China for talks that were set to include representatives from Afghanistan's ruling Taliban as well as Pakistan, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

He will visit New Delhi today on a two-day trip, the Indian foreign ministry said, as the two countries look for ways to maintain trade and other relations despite the Ukraine crisis.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE