China envoy warns US against supporting Taiwan independence

WASHINGTON • China and the US could end up in a military conflict if America encourages Taiwan's independence, Beijing's ambassador to Washington said in an interview.

China considers the democratically ruled island of Taiwan its sacred territory and has never renounced the use of force to ensure eventual reunification.

"Let me emphasise this. The Taiwan issue is the biggest tinder box between China and the United States," Mr Qin Gang told National Public Radio on Friday.

"If the Taiwanese authorities, emboldened by the United States, keep going down the road for independence, it most likely (will) involve China and the United States, the two big countries, in a military conflict," he said.

Asked to comment, the US Defence Department said Washington remained committed to its "one China" policy and its commitments under the Taiwan Relations Act. Under the long-standing policy, Washington officially recognises Beijing rather than Taipei, while the Act requires the US to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself.

"We will continue to assist Taiwan in maintaining a sufficient self-defence capability while also maintaining our own capacity to resist any use of force that would jeopardise the security of the people of Taiwan," said a Pentagon spokesman said. While Chinese officials have warned of military action over Taiwan, it is unusual for them to link it directly to the US.

Beijing-Taipei tensions have escalated recently as China's military has conducted repeated air missions over the Taiwan Strait, the waterway separating the island from mainland China.

President Joe Biden has said the US was not encouraging independence for Taiwan, but he caused a stir in October when he said it would come to the island's defence if China attacked.

The latter remark appeared to depart from Washington's long-held policy of "strategic ambiguity" - not making clear how it would respond - though the White House quickly said Mr Biden was not signalling a change in policy.

Meanwhile, US under secretary for economic growth, energy and the environment Jose Fernandez is set to visit Lithuania from today to Tuesday to discuss enhancing economic cooperation with the small Baltic nation, which has faced pressure from China for boosting ties with Taiwan.

The European Union last Thursday launched a challenge at the World Trade Organisation, accusing China of discriminatory trade practices against member state Lithuania that threaten the integrity of the bloc's single market.

Australia yesterday said it will seek to be included in consultations about the trade dispute.

In a further show of support from Washington for Taiwan, the island's Vice-President William Lai said he has wrapped up his visit to the US and Honduras with a virtual meeting with US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

And, just a week before the Beijing Winter Olympics begin amid tensions between the two superpowers, Chinese state media accused the US of planning to "maliciously disrupt and spoil" the Games by enticing athletes to make half-hearted efforts in competition and to criticise Beijing.

A US embassy spokesman told Reuters by e-mail yesterday: "US athletes are entitled to express themselves freely in line with the spirit and charter of the Olympics, which includes advancing human rights."

REUTERS