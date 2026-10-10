News analysis
China agrees to cut exports of hybrid cars to Europe. Is this a rare trade win for the EU?
- The EU and China agreed to cut Chinese hybrid and plug-in hybrid car exports to Europe by more than half over four years, which Brussels sees as a rare trade win.
- The deal may be limited, as China could still shift production into the EU, and it does not solve bigger disputes over trade surpluses or rare earth access.
- EU leaders will soon decide whether the concessions are enough to avoid tougher measures, while Europe also pushes new investments to reduce dependence on China.
AI generated
BRUSSELS – The European Union (EU) and China appear to have averted a major trade war after Beijing officials agreed to limit Chinese exports of hybrid cars to Europe.
Maros Sefcovic, the EU’s trade commissioner, concluded two days of intense talks in the Chinese capital on Oct 9 with a commitment that Chinese exports of hybrid and plug-in hybrid cars to the European trading bloc will be cut by more than half over four years, measured against the volumes in 2026.