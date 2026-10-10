China agrees to cut exports of hybrid cars to Europe. Is this a rare trade win for the EU?

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European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maros Sefcovic speaks at a press briefing at the EU Delegation to China in Beijing on Oct 9.

BRUSSELS – The European Union (EU) and China appear to have averted a major trade war after Beijing officials agreed to limit Chinese exports of hybrid cars to Europe.

Maros Sefcovic, the EU’s trade commissioner, concluded two days of intense talks in the Chinese capital on Oct 9 with a commitment that Chinese exports of hybrid and plug-in hybrid cars to the European trading bloc will be cut by more than half over four years, measured against the volumes in 2026.