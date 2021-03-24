US-China ties

Chilly 'reset' in Alaska sets Asia on uncertain course

The two external factors that facilitated the transformation of Asia - Sino-American entente as well as the shared commitment to economic globalisation in Washington and Beijing - are fast disappearing

The opening session of US-China talks in Anchorage, Alaska, last week that involved US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (right), Mr Yang Jiechi (left), director of China's Central Foreign Affairs Commission, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (second from left). A potential confrontation between the two countries will be far more intense and consequential for Asia than the Cold War between the US and the Soviet Union, says the writer.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
C. Raja Mohan‍ For The Straits Times  
  • Published
    1 hour ago
A week is a long time in politics. Despite that adage, international relations tend not to be given to much volatility, guided as they are by enduring factors such as geography, history and national interest. But there are moments in global politics when the geopolitical dynamic acquires a sharp and noticeable shift of gears. The unprecedented public acrimony between senior United States and Chinese officials last week in Anchorage, Alaska, might turn out to be symbolic of the huge change in Sino-US relations that could propel Asia into uncharted waters.

Few expected the talks to go well, given not just the recent signalling by the Biden White House but the steady build-up of tensions over the years as successive administrations raised objections to Chinese actions, particularly during the Trump years. But no one was prepared for such a fiery public exchange, which underlined the determination of each side to defend what they see as their essential interests. Neither side can be expected to back down any time soon.

March 24, 2021
Topics: 