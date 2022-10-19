Drone footage shows 50m of Nord Stream 1 pipeline destroyed

STOCKHOLM – At least 50m of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline has been destroyed or buried under the  seafloor, following an explosion assumed to be from sabotage, underwater images published on Tuesday showed.

In videos published by newspaper Expressen, a massive tear and  twisted metal can be seen on the  Nord Stream 1 pipeline 80m down.

According to the newspaper, the  videos filmed on Monday showed  that over 50m of the pipeline to be  either missing or buried under the  seabed, and long tears can be observed on the seabed leading up to  the burst pipe.

“It is only an extreme force that  can bend metal that thick in the  way we are seeing,”

Mr Trond  Larsen, a drone operator with the  Norwegian company Blueye Robotics, told Expressen. Mr Larsen, who piloted the submersible drone which captured  the video, said “a very large impact  on the seabed around the pipe”  could also be seen.

The two Nord Stream pipelines  were damaged by explosions under the Baltic Sea at the end of September, causing four leaks.

While the leaks were in international waters, two of them were in  the Danish exclusive economic  zone and the other two in the  Swedish side.

The Swedish authorities announced on Oct 6 that they had  conducted an underwater inspection of the site and collected  “pieces of evidence”, adding that  the inspection backed up suspicions of probable sabotage.

The pipelines, which connect  Russia to Germany, have been at  the centre of geopolitical tensions  as Moscow cut gas supplies to Europe in suspected retaliation  against Western sanctions over  the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Although the pipelines were not  in operation, they contained gas before falling victim to the apparent  sabotage.

October 19, 2022

