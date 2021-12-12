Child vaccination drives globally

Here are some countries and regions besides Singapore that have approved vaccine doses for children and teenagers.

ASIA

India has approved local drugmaker Cadila's jab for emergency use in children over 12, but it has not been rolled out. An expert committee has also approved the indigenously manufactured Covaxin jab for use in children aged two to 18.

South Korea, Australia and the Philippines are vaccinating children aged 12 and above, with Australia planning to inoculate younger children aged five to 11 starting next month.

Vietnam began vaccinating teenagers aged 16 and 17, it was reported in late October.

Hong Kong lowered the minimum eligible age for the Sinovac jab to three in late November.

China has approved two Sinopharm vaccines and one Sinovac vaccine for children as young as three.

EUROPE

In the European Union, the roll-out of Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine for five-to 11-year-olds should begin tomorrow, one week earlier than planned.

Germany will likely offer shots to children under 12 from early next year, DW reported. Approval was given for teenagers in August.

Italy on Dec 1 approved shots for children aged five to 11, while France gave approval for high-risk children and those living with vulnerable people. Eighty per cent of French children over 12 years old are vaccinated.

The Czech Republic has pre-ordered shots for 700,000 children aged five to 11, reported Czech Radio, while Hungary began vaccinating older children in May and has opened registration for five-to 11-year-olds.

Estonia, Denmark, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, Spain, Sweden and Finland are offering shots to children aged 12 and up.

In the Netherlands, about 63 per cent of 12-to 17-year-olds are fully vaccinated, according to government data dated Nov 28.

Britain's vaccine committee recommends a second dose for 12-to 15-year-olds. It was previously open only to vulnerable people in the age group.

AMERICAS

The US on Nov 2 recommended vaccination for children aged five to 11, and as at mid-November, nearly 10 per cent of those eligible received their first dose.

Canada approved Pfizer's shot for children aged five to 11 on Nov 19, days after Mexico said it would start vaccinating 15-to 17-year-olds.

REUTERS