Charles tackles thorny legacy of slavery on Caribbean trip

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Britain's King Charles has previously called slavery the “darkest days” of British history, and will address colonial issues at each stage of the trip.

NASSAU, Bahamas - King Charles III began a Caribbean tour in the Bahamas on Oct 27 where he acknowledged “the great suffering of the past” in the face of pressure to apologise for the slave trade.

The 77-year-old king, who is receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer, will also highlight climate threats facing low-lying islands during the visit to three countries in nine days.

He will first make solo visits to the Bahamas and Guyana, before being joined by his wife, Queen Camilla, for the final leg in Antigua and Barbuda, where he will address a Commonwealth heads of government (CHOGM) summit.

“We know that some of what is best in Bahamian culture today, the most joyful, the most hopeful, the most bright, was born out of darkness,” he said at a youth rally.

“It is only right that we should acknowledge the great suffering and injustices of the past in these islands and beyond, even as we rejoice in the successes of the present and build new opportunities for the future.”

He said leaders of “affected” Commonwealth nations would be discussing the issue in Antigua and Barbuda next week, where the issue of reparations for slavery will be on the table according to Commonwealth Secretary-General Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey.

Several of the former colonies have demanded the king take a new step toward making amends for colonisation and the transatlantic slave trade, from which his ancestors profited for centuries.

As he arrived at the rally held at the historic site where The Bahamas officially gained its independence in 1973, protesters gathered to wave placards reading “pay what you owe us.”

In September Jamaica – where Charles remains head of state – filed a petition in an appeals court in London “to advance Jamaica’s push for reparations for the African ancestors who suffered under hundreds of years of enslavement.”

Charles has previously called slavery the “darkest days” of British history, and will address colonial issues at each stage of the trip.

Few in royal circles will have forgotten a turbulent 2022 trip to Jamaica by Prince William, when he and Princess Catherine were met with anti-monarchy protests and calls for reparations.

Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali, who is to meet with Charles during the visit, told ITV News the king’s recognition of the “darkest days” was just the “first step.”

“Now, moving to the apology is the next step,” said Ali, demanding accountability from the former empire which he said “exploited the region,” “destroyed lives” and “created under development.”

Modern monarchs have in various degrees expressed remorse for Britain’s central role in chattel slavery, but none has yet formally apologised.

The debt-laden UK government has balked at the idea of financial compensation.

Botchwey told Sky News ahead of the government meeting from Nov 1 to Nov 4, that it “wouldn’t hurt” for the king to apologise.

Botchwey also said the “time has come” to discuss reparations, in the form of financial payments or otherwise.

Climate resilience

Buckingham Palace has insisted the tour is an opportunity for the king to look forward, meet young people and discuss pressing issues like climate change.

In his Bahamas speech, Charles also highlighted the particular threat facing low-lying islands face from climate change.

“In an island nation where 90% of the land sits below 2m. There is perhaps nowhere better than the Bahamas to understand the reality of climate change that threatens so many communities across the Commonwealth,” he said.

“Our world cries out for healing.”

According to Botchwey, the Commonwealth, which includes 56 member countries with the king at its helm, is an important anchor in a “world that is almost spinning out of control.”

“This CHOGM is going to be one like never before,” the secretary-general told AFP in an interview, with the meeting in St John’s set to focus on investment and trade opportunities for member countries.

Charles, who has long championed environmental causes, will meet organisations working in the field, including a coral restoration project in Antigua and Barbuda and rainforest conservation in Guyana.

“Many of these countries that are affected by climate are not polluters, and yet they feel the brunt of the effects of climate,” said Botchwey, adding that the CHOGM summit will also touch upon climate resilience schemes.

While she refused to elaborate on whether the UK government and royals should pursue slavery reparations, she said the issue would be on the table in St John’s. AFP