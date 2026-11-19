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Floyd Mayweather Jr was charged in April with theft and passing a cheque without sufficient funds with intent to defraud.

LAS VEGAS – A Las Vegas court dismissed felony charges against Floyd Mayweather Jr on Nov 18 at the request of prosecutors, following allegations the boxer wrote a bad cheque to purchase a watch, according to court records.

A hearing in the case that had been scheduled for Nov 19 was cancelled.

Mayweather, 49, was charged in April with theft and passing a cheque without sufficient funds with intent to defraud.

Prosecutors in Clark County had alleged that Mayweather wrote the US$200,000 ( S$258,000 ) cheque to Las Vegas designer resale store Gold and Beyond in December 2024 despite having insufficient funds in his account, according to the criminal complaint.

The Associated Press left e-mails as well as voice and text messages this week seeking comment with Mayweather’s attorney, Clark County prosecutors and an attorney for Gold and Beyond.

Mayweather, a former five-division world champion, announced his retirement in 2017 with a 50-0 record. After saying earlier in 2026 that he was coming out of retirement, he was scheduled to be in Athens, Greece, for the Battle Of The Legends boxing match in June. The event was cancelled due to a legal dispute with CSI Sports.

CSI sued Mayweather in the Southern District of New York district court alleging breach of contract for allegedly failing to fight Mike Tyson in a separate event. Mayweather denied the allegations in court documents.

Earlier in 2026 , Mayweather was sued in New York over his alleged failure to pay rent at a Manhattan apartment and was in financial disputes with multiple jewellers.

He also filed a lawsuit in New York against his former business manager, alleging a years-long fraud scheme. AP