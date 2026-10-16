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Catholics in Africa outnumber those in Europe, Vatican says

Catholic worshippers celebrate Mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Victories in Yaounde, Cameroon, April 12, 2026. REUTERS/Durel Epoh

VATICAN CITY, Oct 16 - There are now more Catholics in Africa than in Europe, the Vatican said on Friday, releasing the latest Catholic Church statistics compiled by its news agency Fides.

The total number of Catholics in the world stood at 1.422 billion at the end of June 2024, representing 17.8% of the global population, and up 0.1% year on year.

Some 20.3% of Catholics live in Africa and 20.2% in Europe, with the Americas accounting for 47.7%, Asia 11% and Oceania 0.8%.

In last year's statistics, relating to the end of June 2023, there were 1.405 billion Catholics globally, with about 20% of them living in Africa and 20.4% living in Europe.

Fides also counted 5,525 bishops around the world and 407,421 priests, noting that the number of priests, up by 425, had increased for the first time in five years. REUTERS