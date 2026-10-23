Carney dismisses US accusations of Canadian election interference

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ISTANBUL, Oct 23 - Prime Minister Mark Carney on Friday dismissed accusations that Canada planned to interfere in next month's US midterm elections and said he was disappointed in comments made by the American ambassador.

Carney's remarks underline the chilly state of bilateral relations since Canada walked away from talks on a possible trade deal in late August, citing unreasonable US demands.

The US embassy in Canada on Wednesday said Ottawa "brushes off concerns about potential interference in US elections, even as its ministers and premiers openly describe plans to influence American politics."

A week earlier, Ambassador Pete Hoekstra had told a podcast that his message to Canadians was to "keep your nose out of American politics."

Carney said Canada had no intention of interfering in the November 3 elections.

"There is no merit to these claims," he told reporters during an official visit to Turkey. "I'm disappointed their envoy sees that as his role to make these suggestions."

US President Donald Trump has imposed a raft of tariffs on imports from Canada and frequently suggests he could annex the country. His approval rating at home is at record lows, and polls suggest his Republican Party will do badly in the midterms that will determine control of the US Congress.

Asked whether he thought Trump could use poor election results as an excuse to impose more tariffs on Canada, Carney said he did not think that was likely.

The trade talks that collapsed in August had been intended in part to cut some of the tariffs. Carney reiterated that Canada was in no rush to sign a deal and, for the first time, suggested Ottawa might wait till Trump's term was over.

"If it has to be months from now or longer than that, or another administration before a proper deal comes into place, we will do that," he said.

The trip to Turkey is part of a campaign to reduce Canada's heavy reliance on the US economy.

"It's absolutely clear where I stand, where Canada stands, where Canadians stand. We will never be the 51st state. We are going our own way," Carney said. REUTERS