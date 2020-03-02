CapitaLand leads way by setting up $2m fund

Singapore companies in China have donated to support coronavirus relief efforts, with property conglomerate CapitaLand leading the way with a 10 million yuan (S$2 million) healthcare fund set up for the cause.

Money from the fund, started on Jan 27 under the firm's philanthropic arm, CapitaLand Hope Foundation, has gone into getting critical medical supplies for hospi tals. More than 40,000 surgical masks, 500 barrels of disinfectant, 375,000 pairs of medical gloves, 50 medical ventilators and two negative pressure ambulances have been dispatched to six hospitals in Wuhan.

The fund will also support healthcare and rehabilitation efforts in China, and has grown to about 20 million yuan after corporate donors came on board.

It is administered by the China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation.

Another Singaporean conglomerate, Keppel Group, made a three million yuan donation through its property arm, Keppel Land China, to aid the deployment of medical teams from Shanghai, and provision of medical and other supplies to Hubei province and other affected regions.

It was done through the Shanghai Charity Foundation, one of the largest charities in China.

The Singapore Chamber of Commerce and Industry in China also raised $100,000 to aid relief efforts.

Tan Dawn Wei