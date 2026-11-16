Cape Verde President Neves wins second term, challenger Rosa concedes defeat

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PRAIA, Nov 16 - Cape Verde President José Maria Neves has won a second five-year term, according to provisional results from Sunday's election, besting five challengers including the archipelago's first female candidate after a campaign focused on the need to create more jobs for young people.

The results from 97% of polling stations, announced on state-owned television, showed Neves earning 63.8% of the vote, more than the 50% needed to avoid a second round.

The same results showed his main challenger, former justice minister Joana Rosa, receiving 31.6% of the vote, with the four other candidates receiving less than 1% each.

In a speech, Rosa conceded defeat and said she had already congratulated Neves.

"When I embarked on this journey, I knew I had to be prepared for any outcome. I also said throughout the campaign that, as the first woman in Cape Verde's history to run for president, my candidacy would help pave the way for greater equality in our society," she said.

Neves, meanwhile, pledged to work for all Cape Verdeans, both at home and abroad, to deliver higher wages and fight poverty.

"You can count on me to promote freedom, democracy and the rule of law, and to inspire the Cape Verdean nation towards inclusive and sustainable growth," he said.

The national electoral commission is expected to announce official results this week.

TURNOUT LOW

Turnout appeared to be low on Sunday, with less than one-third of eligible voters participating, according to the results announced on state-owned television.

"The high abstention rate may have been partly driven by the significant mobility of Cape Verdeans in recent months. We therefore need to update the electoral registers," Neves said.

"At the same time, we should modernise the electoral system through the introduction of electronic voting."

Cape Verde, a former Portuguese colony situated more than 600 km (373 miles) west of mainland Africa, is home to around 500,000 people, with a larger number of Cape Verdeans living overseas, mainly in the US and Portugal.

It is one of Africa's most stable democracies but has lost many young people to jobs abroad.

Neves, 66, who was prime minister for 15 years and became president in 2021, is from Cape Verde's oldest political party, the centre-left African Party for the Independence of Cape Verde (PAICV).

Rosa is from the centre-right Movement for Democracy party, which had governed for 10 years prior to a May legislative vote.

Cape Verde operates under a hybrid presidential-parliamentary model. The prime minister heads the government while the president retains significant powers including veto authority over legislation. REUTERS