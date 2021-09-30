Can't fit into your old jeans? You may be at risk of diabetes

NEW YORK • Anyone who cannot fit into the jeans he wore when he was 21 years old risks developing Type 2 diabetes, according to new findings cited in the Guardian.

Even those with a normal body mass index (BMI) who can no longer wear their old trousers are "carrying too much fat", the newspaper reported, citing Dr Roy Taylor, a professor from Newcastle University in Britain.

Early results from a study Dr Taylor presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes' annual conference showed that eight out of 12 people who had diabetes despite a normal BMI managed to beat it by losing 10 per cent to 15 per cent of their body weight, which cut levels of fat in the liver and pancreas.

That helped to control blood sugar levels, resulting in patients no longer needing medication.

"Doctors tend to assume that Type 2 diabetes has a different cause in those who are not overweight," but the findings suggest otherwise, Dr Taylor was quoted as saying.

BLOOMBERG

21

If you cannot fit into the jeans you were wearing at this age, you risk developing Type 2 diabetes, according to new findings cited in the Guardian.