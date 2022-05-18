Canadian transport minister addresses traveller delays at airports

OTTAWA (REUTERS) - Canada's transport minister on Tuesday (May 17) said authorities are working to address the long lines travellers are suffering at the nation's airports.

"We're working closely with CATSA & partners to address this," Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said on Twitter, referring to the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority.

"Rumours that we have asked airlines to cut back on flights are not true."

The announcement comes after an industry official earlier this month warned that staffing shortages have caused long passenger lines at some of the largest airports in Canada, including in Toronto and Vancouver.

Monette Pasher, interim president of the Canadian Airports Council (CAC), projected waits could exceed pre-Covid-19 levels, though she said the situation could improve by the time travel picks up in the summer months.

Airports in Europe have also faced delays in recent weeks amid surging travel demand and staffing issues caused by the pandemic.