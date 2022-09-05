10 killed, 15 injured in stabbings in Canada's Saskatchewan; police searching for 2 suspects

OTTAWA - Canadian police on Sunday said 10 people were killed and at least 15 others injured in stabbings in the Saskatchewan province.

There may be additional injured victims who transported themselves to various hospitals, police told reporters at a news conference.

The stabbings occurred in two remote Canadian communities, police said, as they launched a manhunt across three provinces for two suspects.

“We have located 10 deceased individuals in 13 locations in the community of James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Saskatchewan,” Saskatchewan, Royal Canadian Mounted Police Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore told a news conference.

“We are actively looking for the two suspects... and investigating the many crime scenes,” she added, describing the suspects as male, aged 30 and 31, both with black hair and brown eyes.

The suspects fled in a black Nissan Rogue and several checkpoints have been set up on highways and roads across the region, as “maximum” police resources were deployed for the search.

The James Smith Cree Nation, with a population of 2,500, declared a local state of emergency, while many residents of Saskatchewan province were urged to shelter in place.

“It is horrific what has happened in our province today,” Asst Commissioner Blackmore said.

A dangerous person alert had been issued in the morning in Saskatchewan, as police responded to “multiple stabbings (in) multiple locations” in the Indigenous community and the town of Weldon.

Asst Commissioner Blackmore said police received a call at 5.40 am (7.40pm, Singapore time) about a stabbing at the James Smith First Nation, followed quickly by more calls reporting further stabbings.

She said authorities believe “some of the victims were targeted by the suspects and others were attacked randomly.”

“To speak to a motive would be extremely difficult at this point in time,” she added.

After reported sightings of the suspects in Regina, the provincial capital more than 300km to the south, the alert and search expanded to include neighboring Manitoba and Alberta provinces – a vast region almost half the size of Europe.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority told AFP in a statement it had activated emergency protocols to deal with “a high number of critical patients.”

“We can confirm that multiple people are being triaged and cared for at multiple sites and that a call for additional staff to help respond to this situation has occurred,” it added. REUTERS, AFP