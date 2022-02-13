Canadian police move to clear protesters at US border crossing

WINDSOR (Ontario) • Canadian police started dispersing protesters blocking a bridge linking Canada and the United States more than 12 hours after a court order to end the blockade took effect, police said.

The Ambassador Bridge, North America's busiest land border crossing, had no traffic flowing for the fifth straight day yesterday morning. About 15 trucks, cars and pick-up vans blocked traffic in both directions, choking the supply chain for Detroit's carmakers.

"We urge all demonstrators to act lawfully & peacefully," Windsor police said in a tweet, asking commuters to avoid the areas affected by the demonstrations.

Police in black uniforms with yellow vests were seen moving behind the protesters' cars on the bridge. Protesters have thinned from about 200 blocking the bridge on Friday night.

Canada has been rocked by protests against the government's strict pandemic measures, including vaccine mandates, which have entered a third week. The "Freedom Convoy" protests, started in the national capital Ottawa by Canadian truckers opposing a vaccinate-or-quarantine mandate for cross-border drivers, entered its 16th day yesterday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised US President Joe Biden quick action to end the crisis, and on Friday, a Canadian judge ordered an end to the four-day-long blockade of the Ambassador Bridge.

Mr Trudeau had earlier told reporters that no action was off the table. Companies have diverted cargo to stem losses amid production cuts by companies.

Adding to calls for action by US officials and business leaders, Mr Biden expressed concerns over auto plant closures and production slowdowns during a phone call with Mr Trudeau, the White House said in a statement.

"The two leaders agreed that the actions of the individuals who are obstructing travel and commerce between our two countries are having significant direct impacts on citizens' lives and livelihoods," it said. "The Prime Minister promised quick action in enforcing the law, and the President thanked him for the steps he and other Canadian authorities are taking to restore the open passage of bridges to the US."

US-Canada cross-border trade in vehicles and core parts totalled US$51.5 billion (S$69 billion) last year, IHS Markit estimates.

Meanwhile, the protests have inspired similar convoys and plans in France, New Zealand, Australia and the United States. French police fired tear gas at demonstrators on the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris yesterday shortly after a "Freedom Convoy" protesting against Covid-19 restrictions made it into the capital. Cars carrying protesters managed to get through police checkpoints in central Paris to snarl traffic around the Arc de Triomphe monument.

In New Zealand and Australia, rallies against Covid-19 vaccination mandates picked up in numbers yesterday, with protesters blocking roads and disrupting life in capital cities. About 10,000 protesters gathered at Canberra's major showgrounds, forcing the cancellation of a charity book fair, bringing traffic to a standstill and blocking roads in the capital. Police said three people were arrested, but overall the crowd was "well behaved".

In New Zealand's Wellington, hundreds of demonstrators gathered near the distinctive "Beehive" Parliament for a fifth day despite drenching rain. Protesters have blocked streets around Parliament with trucks, vans and motorcycles.

In the US, groups are organising convoys of trucks and other vehicles for this weekend and early next month. An organisation dubbed "Convoy to Save America" said on its website that two separate vehicle convoys will converge this weekend at the Peace Bridge, a US-Canadian border crossing in Buffalo, New York.

The Department of Homeland Security warned law enforcement agencies of a possible convoy of protesting truckers gathering at this weekend's Super Bowl in Los Angeles, said media reports.

