Canadian police clear key bridge of protesters

WINDSOR (Ontario) • Canadian police yesterday cleared protesters and vehicles that had blocked a vital trade route on the border with the United States, making some arrests, but the bridge was not yet open to traffic.

The officers moved in after a tense stand-off between police and demonstrators since last Friday when a court order failed to end the blockade of the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario, which entered its sixth day yesterday.

"Enforcement actions continue at the demonstration area with arrests being made. Vehicles being towed. Please continue avoiding the area," Windsor Police tweeted early in the morning.

The police stepped up their presence with more than 50 vehicles, including buses and an armoured car, and said "there will be zero tolerance for illegal activity".

United States President Joe Biden has asked Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to use federal powers to end the blockade of the bridge, North America's busiest land border crossing.

Since last Monday, protesters in trucks, cars and vans have blocked traffic in both directions, choking the supply chain for Detroit's carmakers.

Police moved in early on Saturday, pushing protesters back from the foot of the bridge, but more people streamed into the area in the afternoon and the operation appeared to have stalled.

"I am very hopeful still that police can... try and get to these folks in a reasonable way and have them understand that it's time to move on," Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said. "We can no longer afford as a country to keep it closed."

The bridge carries about US$360 million (S$485 million) a day in two-way cargoes - a quarter of the value of all US-Canada goods trade.

The "Freedom Convoy" protests, started in the capital Ottawa by Canadian truckers opposing a vaccinate-or-quarantine mandate for cross-border drivers, entered its 17th day yesterday.

But it has now morphed into a rallying point against broader Covid-19 curbs, carbon tax and other issues.

Protests erupted across several cities on Saturday, with some 4,000 turning out in downtown Ottawa. Strangling bilateral trade, the demonstrations have spread to three border points, including in Alberta and Manitoba.

Canadian police have said the protests have been partly funded by US supporters, and Ontario froze funds donated via US platform GiveSendGo last Thursday.

Ford Motor - the second-largest US automaker - General Motors and Toyota Motor have all announced production cuts. Companies have diverted cargo to stem losses during the cuts.

The estimated loss so far from the blockades to the auto industry alone could be as high as US$850 million, based on IHS Markit data.

During a meeting of his top advisers on Saturday, Mr Trudeau stressed that border crossings cannot, and will not, remain closed, and all options remain on the table, his office said.

The protests have inspired similar convoys and plans in the US, France, New Zealand and Australia.

